Jai Ram admitted to AIIMS; routine checkup, say docs

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has been admitted to New Delhi AIIMS for ‘routine check-up’ on Friday.

He was admitted for a checkup on the advice of the AIIMS doctors and he is perfectly fine, a hospital’s statement said.

Earlier in the day, Jai Ram had visited Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla for another check-up, hospital’s senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

His report was found to be normal during his examination, he added.

Doctors who attended to Jai Ram, on the request of anonymity, said he complained of fatigue and high blood pressure. “His vitals and parameters were almost normal, but blood pressure was on the higher side,” said one of the doctors.

The chief minister had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night after he returned from Hyderabad.

Jai Ram had gone to a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. He had returned to the state capital on Friday.

He was scheduled to fly to Mandi and then attend a function in Hamirpur. In the wake of his ill health, all programmes and engagements were cancelled.

He was scheduled to meet the office-bearers of the Himachal Medical Officers’ Association, who are demanding that the Punjab pay scale be implemented in totality, the non-practising allowance (NPA) should be paid at 25% of the basic pay, and the basic pay plus NPA should be capped at ₹2,37,600 on the Punjab pattern.

CM urges youth to strive for state’s development

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged the youth of the state to make continuous efforts for the development of their respective areas.

He was virtually addressing the annual cultural programme organised by Seraj Students Welfare Association at a college in Mandi on Friday. He said the goal of life can only be achieved by moving on the path of progress with respect and self-esteem.

The CM said Seraj assembly constituency was progressing rapidly and people of the area were ensuring their contribution towards the development of every region of the country and state.

Jai Ram said that his government has ensured development in the field of education. The state government has started many ambitious schemes in the field of education such as Akhand Shiksha Jyoti-Mere School Se Nikale Moti and Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya Yojana, he added.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state to implement New Education Policy in the country.

The CM also announced ₹51,000 for Seraj Students Welfare Association from his discretionary fund for organising cultural programmes.

