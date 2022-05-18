Jai Ram announces CBI probe into HP constable recruitment paper leak
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the question paper leak case that compelled his government to cancel the police constable recruitment examination held in the last week of March.
As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts. The police have so far had arrested 73 people, including touts, parents of candidates, examinees who bought papers, and the middlemen who helped the kingpin to spread his network ahead of the examination conducted on March 27.
“The special investigation team has done a very good job in the paper leak case. We have till now arrested 73 people from 10 different states. As the network was spread across several states, questions were being raised on the investigations. So, we have decided to hand over the case to the central investigating agency. By the time CBI takes charge of the case, Himachal Police SIT will continue the investigation,” said Jai Ram Thakur in a press briefing at his official residence in Shimla.
He said two persons have been arrested. “Shiv Bhadur Singh, one of the main kingpins, has been arrested from UP’s Varanasi and another man has been caught from Bihar. Of the total people arrested so far, 38 are candidates and two parents. One car, 15 mobile phones and one laptop have been recovered by the SIT,” he added.
On the Youth Congress’ demands of a judicial probe and sacking of the DGP, Jai Ram said they were doing it for the sake of politics. “The state government wants to do everything with transparency,” he added.
Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition in HP assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, during a media interaction in Chandigarh on Tuesday, also sought the resignation of Jai Ram Thakur.
“This is the biggest recruitment scam in the state. Big fish are responsible for the scam. The SIT constituted to solve the matter is also biased as the officers are themselves involved in the scam,” Agnihotri said.
“The recruitment scams will be investigated as soon as the Congress comes into power in Himachal,” he added.
(With inputs from Chandigarh)
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases rise to 20 again
A day after the tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 10 after 26 days, they shot up to 20 on Tuesday. On Monday, six people had tested positive in the tricity - three in Mohali, two in Panchkula and one in Chandigarh. But on Tuesday, the number rose to eight in Chandigarh, seven in Mohali and five in Panchkula. Those found infected in the UT are residents of Sectors 10, 11, 14 and 15.
-
Chandigarh to get dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force
UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday chaired the second state-level Narco Coordination Center meeting, which was convened by Narcotics Control Bureau, deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh. At the meeting, it was decided that a dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force will be set up in Chandigarh, to be headed by an inspector general-rank officer. To be managed by the cyber cell of the UT Police, the project will also rope in college students and volunteers.
-
Auto driver held for raping 15-year-old in Chandigarh forest
An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in the forest area in Sector 50 in broad daylight on Sunday. Police said the accused, Pawan, 31, a resident of EWS Colony, Sector 49, is married and has three children. She was taken to the Sector 49 police station and a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
-
Chandigarh’s horticulture, plastic waste to be processed at new integrated plant
With the UT administration favouring a single, city-level plant to process different types of solid wastes – dry, wet and horticulture, the municipal corporation is rethinking its plan for a dedicated horticulture waste processing plant. Chandigarh generates around 8 tonnes of horticultural waste per day, but it goes up to 80 tonnes per day during spring and autumn, when trees shed leaves.
-
Speeding car mows down scooterist in Panchkula
A speeding car left a scooterist dead near the Sector 25 market on National Highway 73 in Panchkula on Tuesday morning. Sukhpal was riding his scooter on National Highway 73 around 6.30 am, when a red Maruti Suzuki Zen car hit him from behind. The car driver took Sukhpal for treatment to Ojas Hospital in Sector 26 and then fled from there. Meanwhile, an eyewitness identified the car, which was impounded by the police.
