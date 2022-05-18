Jai Ram announces CBI probe into HP constable recruitment paper leak

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the question paper leak case that compelled his government to cancel the police constable recruitment examination held in the last week of March.

As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts. The police have so far had arrested 73 people, including touts, parents of candidates, examinees who bought papers, and the middlemen who helped the kingpin to spread his network ahead of the examination conducted on March 27.

“The special investigation team has done a very good job in the paper leak case. We have till now arrested 73 people from 10 different states. As the network was spread across several states, questions were being raised on the investigations. So, we have decided to hand over the case to the central investigating agency. By the time CBI takes charge of the case, Himachal Police SIT will continue the investigation,” said Jai Ram Thakur in a press briefing at his official residence in Shimla.

He said two persons have been arrested. “Shiv Bhadur Singh, one of the main kingpins, has been arrested from UP’s Varanasi and another man has been caught from Bihar. Of the total people arrested so far, 38 are candidates and two parents. One car, 15 mobile phones and one laptop have been recovered by the SIT,” he added.

On the Youth Congress’ demands of a judicial probe and sacking of the DGP, Jai Ram said they were doing it for the sake of politics. “The state government wants to do everything with transparency,” he added.

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition in HP assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, during a media interaction in Chandigarh on Tuesday, also sought the resignation of Jai Ram Thakur.

“This is the biggest recruitment scam in the state. Big fish are responsible for the scam. The SIT constituted to solve the matter is also biased as the officers are themselves involved in the scam,” Agnihotri said.

“The recruitment scams will be investigated as soon as the Congress comes into power in Himachal,” he added.

(With inputs from Chandigarh)

