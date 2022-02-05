Jai Ram announces enhanced funding to SC families for buying tools

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur made a slew of announcements for socio-economic upliftment of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in the state.

He was presiding over the meeting of Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Welfare Board here.

He announced to enhance financial grant to the SC families for buying various tools from ₹1,300 to ₹ 5,000 and for purchase of sewing machines from existing ₹1,800 to ₹5,000.

He also announced that the library of one college in every district would be named as Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar as a mark of respect to the founder of the Indian Constitution.

Thakur said that socio-economic development of SCs was the main concern of the state government and top priority was being given to ensure that they get maximum benefits of the welfare schemes. He said that HP government has built Ambedkar Bhawans in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the state. He said about 51 have been already completed and remaining were in different stages of completion.

The CM said they have launched special recruitment drive to fill up the backlog of SCs in government jobs.

He said that the state government has directed the HP Police to take stern action against the persons involved in atrocities against the Scheduled Caste communities.

Social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary said the state government was committed to socio-economic uplifting of the SC community of HP.

She said that an amount ₹929 crore was being spent on providing social security pension to different categories in the state during the current financial year.

Principal secretary RD Nazeem and director social justice and empowerment Vivek Bhatia were among those present in the meeting besides the non-official members of the board.