Jai Ram doles out projects worth 102 crore at Congress bastion Rohru

With elections to the Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the BJP is making a determined bid to make inroads into Congress-held constituencies. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday doled out projects worth ₹102 crore to the Rohru assembly segment, a strong Congress citadel.

The Congress has been winning elections from Rohru since 1951.

“People should give a chance to the BJP. The government will set new records of development in the area,” said Jai Ram while addressing a public meeting in Rohru. Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, chairman of HP State Cooperative Bank Khushi Ram Balnahta, and chairperson HP Land Mortgage Bank Shashi Bala were also present.

“The BJP is a party of common man, whereas, the Congress is a party of a particular family. Congress leaders even politicised Himachali cap,” he said.

“Our government completely rejected the politics of cap and region and ensured balanced and equitable development of the state,” the CM said, adding that the Congress only made tall claims of development whereas the reality on the ground was different during their tenure.

Jai Ram announced upgrading of schools and health centres, opening of veterinary dispensary and sub-tehsils, and construction of inns and rest house besides construction of a helipad in Rohru.

He also announced ₹11,000 each from his discretionary fund to each mahila mandal which participated in the function.