Jai Ram doles out projects worth ₹102 crore at Congress bastion Rohru
With elections to the Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the BJP is making a determined bid to make inroads into Congress-held constituencies. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday doled out projects worth ₹102 crore to the Rohru assembly segment, a strong Congress citadel.
The Congress has been winning elections from Rohru since 1951.
“People should give a chance to the BJP. The government will set new records of development in the area,” said Jai Ram while addressing a public meeting in Rohru. Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, chairman of HP State Cooperative Bank Khushi Ram Balnahta, and chairperson HP Land Mortgage Bank Shashi Bala were also present.
“The BJP is a party of common man, whereas, the Congress is a party of a particular family. Congress leaders even politicised Himachali cap,” he said.
“Our government completely rejected the politics of cap and region and ensured balanced and equitable development of the state,” the CM said, adding that the Congress only made tall claims of development whereas the reality on the ground was different during their tenure.
Jai Ram announced upgrading of schools and health centres, opening of veterinary dispensary and sub-tehsils, and construction of inns and rest house besides construction of a helipad in Rohru.
He also announced ₹11,000 each from his discretionary fund to each mahila mandal which participated in the function.
Stalling a file will to lead to suspension, Haryana ULB minister warns officials
State urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kamal Gupta on Friday said any official, who repeatedly raises objections to a file, will be suspended with immediate effect--three days after an ugly spat broke out between MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma and a councillor of ward 13 at the municipal corporation's office at Sector 34 and councillors congregated a day later to discuss the future course of action against Sharma.
Light rain in Gurugram; IMD predicts mercury drop over next five days
According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the average maximum temperature was 4.9 degrees above normal across Haryana. The city on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 44. 7C and a minimum of 26.4C, said the IMD. According to Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over southern Haryana and adjoining areas. Singh, however, said temperatures will soar again after four to five days, and the heat wave will prevail thereafter.
At 36, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases double in a day
Chandigarh's cases shot up from six to 18 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali also recorded a spike from seven to 11. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise of four to seven. The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 34, 35, 37, 44 and 48, Manimajra and PGIMER campus. This includes 75 positive patients in Chandigarh, 55 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh admn gets cracking to utilise Urban Development Fund
After keeping it on the back-burner for several years, the UT administration has finally made first moves in framing guidelines for using the Urban Development Fund. The fee collected from conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold is deposited in UDF and can be used for different development projects in the city. The administration had allowed the conversion of residential leasehold properties to freehold in 2017.
Hail, thunderstorm alerts issued for Chandigarh for next four days
With a fresh Western Disturbance starting to affect the region from Saturday onwards, the India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for hail and thunderstorms in the coming four days. IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 km per hour for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, while an orange alert for hail and thunderstorms with gusty winds going up to 60 km per hour on Monday has also been issued.
