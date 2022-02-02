Jai Ram hails Union budget; directionless, says Pratibha

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has termed the Union budget for the year 2022-23 an effective document in direction of strengthening the country’s economy and farmers which is aimed at welfare of weaker sections of the society besides giving new impetus to development.

He said this budget would strengthen the developmental infrastructure and at the same time, make effective use of digital technology for ensuring a holistic and inclusive development process.

Jai Ram said the budget would speed up the construction of roads, railway lines, airports, ports, public transport systems, and waterways. It would also provide pace to the development of these sectors in Himachal Pradesh under the PM Gati Shakti plan, he added.

The chief minister said in order to increase capital expenditure, additional central assistance to the states has been enhanced by ₹5,000 crore, out of which ₹600 crore has been approved by the Centre in the current financial year for the state.

He said the central government has decided to increase this assistance to the states by 10 times to ₹1 lakh crore during the year 2022-23.

He said that Himachal Pradesh would also benefit from this as the central assistance will also increase substantially in the coming financial year. Through this assistance, the state government will be given impetus in the implementation of capital works, he added.

Congress leader and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, meanwhile, has expressed dismay over the Union budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Terming it directionless, she said hill states like Himachal have been grossly neglected in the budget.

She said it was expected that the finance minister will announce something concrete for railway expansion in Himachal, but it didn’t happen.

“There is no mention of the proposed international airport in Mandi in the budget,” Pratibha said, adding that the budget will only increase the unemployment as well as inflation in the country.

It is a document of statistics which would not be helpful in achieving the targeted growth rate, she said.

Congress legislator Vikramaditya Singh has dubbed the Union budget as “anti-youth”.

“The central government is just trying to shoot in the dark. The budget doesn’t talk about providing jobs,” he claimed.

He said the government has made every effort to mislead the general public. “The budget is completely directionless and it is unlikely to provide any relief to the common masses,” he added.

An act of revenge against farmers’ movement: HKS

The Himachal Kishan Sabha (HKS), a left affiliated organisation, condemned the Union budget, claiming that it ignores the genuine demands of the farmers and seems like an act of revenge on the successful united farmers’ movement.

“No relief for farmers and agricultural labour has been announced. Farmers’ demands for assured procurement at remunerative prices and loan waiver have met with callous indifference,” said HKS president Kuldip Singh Tanwar.

The HKS leader said that the budget will only widen inequalities, increase poverty, unemployment and hunger.