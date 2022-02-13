Jai Ram inaugurates projects worth 67 crore in Una’s Kutlehar

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his one-day tour to Una on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth about ₹67 crore for Kutlehar and Haroli.

He also announced the creation of one post of APRO at Bangana besides starting of commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools in Dhamandri and Rainsari and setting up of science lab at Senior Secondary School in Samoor Kalan. He said steps would be taken to execute three major roads of the district under Nabard.

Jai Ram said that development works worth ₹1,600 crore have been dedicated or were being completed in different parts of the district. He said the Kala Kendra dedicated to the public on Saturday would prove a hub for cultural activities in the area.

Slamming the Opposition, the CM said it had nothing against the state government and “in frustration, the leaders were making wild and baseless allegations”.

