Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram inaugurates projects worth 67 crore in Una’s Kutlehar
chandigarh news

Jai Ram inaugurates projects worth 67 crore in Una’s Kutlehar

Jai Ram said that development works worth ₹1,600 crore have been dedicated or were being completed in different parts of Una
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his one-day tour to Una on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth about 67 crore for Kutlehar and Haroli. (HT file photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 03:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his one-day tour to Una on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth about 67 crore for Kutlehar and Haroli.

He also announced the creation of one post of APRO at Bangana besides starting of commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools in Dhamandri and Rainsari and setting up of science lab at Senior Secondary School in Samoor Kalan. He said steps would be taken to execute three major roads of the district under Nabard.

Jai Ram said that development works worth 1,600 crore have been dedicated or were being completed in different parts of the district. He said the Kala Kendra dedicated to the public on Saturday would prove a hub for cultural activities in the area.

Slamming the Opposition, the CM said it had nothing against the state government and “in frustration, the leaders were making wild and baseless allegations”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP