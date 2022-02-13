Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram inaugurates projects worth 67 crore in Una’s Kutlehar
chandigarh news

Jai Ram inaugurates projects worth 67 crore in Una’s Kutlehar

Jai Ram said that development works worth 1,600 crore have been dedicated or were being completed in different parts of Una
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his one-day tour to Una on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67 crore for Kutlehar and Haroli. (HT file photo)
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his one-day tour to Una on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth about 67 crore for Kutlehar and Haroli. (HT file photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 03:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his one-day tour to Una on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth about 67 crore for Kutlehar and Haroli.

He also announced the creation of one post of APRO at Bangana besides starting of commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools in Dhamandri and Rainsari and setting up of science lab at Senior Secondary School in Samoor Kalan. He said steps would be taken to execute three major roads of the district under Nabard.

Jai Ram said that development works worth 1,600 crore have been dedicated or were being completed in different parts of the district. He said the Kala Kendra dedicated to the public on Saturday would prove a hub for cultural activities in the area.

Slamming the Opposition, the CM said it had nothing against the state government and “in frustration, the leaders were making wild and baseless allegations”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out