Jai Ram invites HP Cong chief Pratibha to PM’s rally

In a rare bonhomie, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday visited Holy Lodge, the private residence of Mandi Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh, and invited the state Congress chief to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday rally on The Ridge.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and other local leaders also accompanied the CM when he went to Holy Lodge, which had remained the nerve centre of the Congress politics during party stalwart Virbhadra Singh’s tenure.

BJP leaders and its workers have been moving door to door to invite people to PM Modi’s rally. . He also apprised Pratibha of Modi’s tour plan. “The party wants to make the rally memorable, so we are going to the doorsteps of people to invite them,” he told mediapersons.

CM takes stock of preparation

Jai Ram also visited The Ridge and took stock of the progress. He directed the authorities to make foolproof arrangements to make the occasion a historic one and also ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience.

Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, party’s HP chief Suresh Kashyap, HIMFED chairperson Ganesh Dutt, political adviser to CM Trilok Jamwal, and Shimla DC Aditya Negi were also present.