Jai Ram invites HP Cong chief Pratibha to PM’s rally
In a rare bonhomie, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday visited Holy Lodge, the private residence of Mandi Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh, and invited the state Congress chief to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday rally on The Ridge.
Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and other local leaders also accompanied the CM when he went to Holy Lodge, which had remained the nerve centre of the Congress politics during party stalwart Virbhadra Singh’s tenure.
BJP leaders and its workers have been moving door to door to invite people to PM Modi’s rally. . He also apprised Pratibha of Modi’s tour plan. “The party wants to make the rally memorable, so we are going to the doorsteps of people to invite them,” he told mediapersons.
CM takes stock of preparation
Jai Ram also visited The Ridge and took stock of the progress. He directed the authorities to make foolproof arrangements to make the occasion a historic one and also ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience.
Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, party’s HP chief Suresh Kashyap, HIMFED chairperson Ganesh Dutt, political adviser to CM Trilok Jamwal, and Shimla DC Aditya Negi were also present.
Char Dham yatra: Uttarakhand to screen pilgrims aged above 50 after 101 deaths
According to the Uttarakhand health department, 101 pilgrims have died during the course of the yatra, including 49 in Kedarnath Dham, 20 in Badrinath Dham, 7 in Gangotri Dham and 25 in Yamunotri Dham. Of these, one each died in Kedarnath and Badrinath on Sunday.
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
