Jai Ram lays foundation stone of development projects in Aut

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced upgrading of veterinary dispensary at Kot Khamrada, primary school of Dehra Nallah, besides opening of a primary school at Rehan along with grant of ₹15 lakh for construction of various roads in the area
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur addressing people at Thalout in Drang area of Mandi on Saturday. (Birbal Sharma /Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects in Aut at Darang assembly segment.

He announced upgrading of veterinary dispensary at Kot Khamrada, primary school of Dehra Nallah, besides opening of a primary school at Rehan along with grant of 15 lakh for construction of various roads in the area.

Jai Ram said the matter would be taken up with the authorities to provide adequate compensation to the families affected by four-lane project.

The CM said that his government, in the last four years, has ensured balanced and all-round development of Drang constituency.

He said the present four years’ tenure of the state government was far better than the 40 years of the previous government.

Jai Ram said his government was striving hard to get the greenfield airport sanctioned for the state at Nagchala in Mandi. He said this airport would not only be important from a strategic point of view but would also give a big boost to tourism development in the region.

Jai Ram Thakur said that on the occasion of 52nd statehood day function held at Solan, he had announced that zero bill would be charged from the consumers consuming up to 60 units and this would benefit about 4.5 lakh families of the state.

The chief minister also detailed various development schemes launched by the state government in the last four years.

Earlier, Jai Ram inspected the progress of Hanogi bridge over Beas river connecting Drang and Seraj Vidhan Sabha areas of Mandi, which is being constructed at a cost of about 22 crore.

He also inaugurated the PWD office at Thalout which would benefit the people of Balichowki, Panarsa and Pandoh areas.

