Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram Thakur doles out sops for Kangra’s Jaisinghpur assembly constituency
chandigarh news

Jai Ram Thakur doles out sops for Kangra’s Jaisinghpur assembly constituency

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth ₹144 crore in the Jaisinghpur assembly constituency of Kangra district
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur being welcomed during his visit to the Jaisinghpur assembly constituency in Kangra on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth 144 crore in the Jaisinghpur assembly constituency of Kangra district on Wednesday.

Addressing the public on the occasion, the chief minister announced to open division of jal shakti department, HRTC bus depot and block medical office.

Besides, he announced the upgrade of many health and educational institutions.

He said the Jal Jeevan Mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that every household in the state gets drinking water.

“With the concerted efforts of the state government, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the first state in effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission,” said Jai Ram Thakur.

He said the state government has opened a PWD division at Jaisinghpur to ensure proper maintenance and construction of roads and bridges in the area.

He said that although the pandemic adversely affected the economy of the country and the state, the Himachal government ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

The chief minister accused Congress leaders of politicising the sensitive issue of the Covid pandemic. He said at the peak of the pandemic, the Congress leaders did nothing except “misleading” the people of the state. He alleged that the state Congress leaders even did not spare their own central leaders and raised fake bills worth 12 crore, as expenditure during the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

He said there were only 50 ventilators in the state when the pandemic broke out and after the state government took up the matter with Prime Minister and 500 ventilators were immediately provided.

Today, the state has over 1,000 functional ventilators. Similarly, there were only two oxygen plants in the state and today it has 30 oxygen plants in various health institutions across the state.

The chief minister also hailed doctors, health workers and other frontline workers for making Himachal the first state in the country with having achieved 100% vaccination of eligible age group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP