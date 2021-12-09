Jai Ram Thakur doles out sops for Kangra’s Jaisinghpur assembly constituency

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth ₹144 crore in the Jaisinghpur assembly constituency of Kangra district on Wednesday.

Addressing the public on the occasion, the chief minister announced to open division of jal shakti department, HRTC bus depot and block medical office.

Besides, he announced the upgrade of many health and educational institutions.

He said the Jal Jeevan Mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that every household in the state gets drinking water.

“With the concerted efforts of the state government, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the first state in effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission,” said Jai Ram Thakur.

He said the state government has opened a PWD division at Jaisinghpur to ensure proper maintenance and construction of roads and bridges in the area.

He said that although the pandemic adversely affected the economy of the country and the state, the Himachal government ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

The chief minister accused Congress leaders of politicising the sensitive issue of the Covid pandemic. He said at the peak of the pandemic, the Congress leaders did nothing except “misleading” the people of the state. He alleged that the state Congress leaders even did not spare their own central leaders and raised fake bills worth ₹12 crore, as expenditure during the pandemic.

He said there were only 50 ventilators in the state when the pandemic broke out and after the state government took up the matter with Prime Minister and 500 ventilators were immediately provided.

Today, the state has over 1,000 functional ventilators. Similarly, there were only two oxygen plants in the state and today it has 30 oxygen plants in various health institutions across the state.

The chief minister also hailed doctors, health workers and other frontline workers for making Himachal the first state in the country with having achieved 100% vaccination of eligible age group.