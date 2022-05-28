Jai Ram Thakur launches disaster management programme

Timely preparedness is vital to mitigate the risk and vulnerability of various natural and other calamities besides alerting the people of a particular area in time. This was stated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the people on the occasion of the launching of the week-long disaster management programme “JUARE” (Joint United Action for Resilience in Emergencies) organised by the Kullu district administration at Atal Sadan, Kullu, today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that efforts were being made by the state government to strengthen the disaster management system in the state. He appreciated the efforts of the Kullu district administration for launching an inspiring and ideal programme for the state in the district. He said that the main purpose of this programme was to make the common man aware of the disaster and to train the management for rescue and relief at the time of disaster. It is a unique initiative in itself, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the JUARE programme was based on community participation and was an ambitious programme which would ensure the participation of village panchayats, urban local bodies, school students for community risk, and preparation of resource maps and identification of volunteers for civil protection at the time of disaster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that under this programme, on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, students of 206 schools of the district would make people aware by performing dramas based on disaster management simultaneously at the same time.

He also distributed prizes to the winners of various events.

Students of a local school performed a play on the mitigation of the effects of natural disasters to sensitise the people about it.

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLAs Surender Shourie and Kishori Lal, MP and president, state BJP Suresh Kashyap, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, former MP Maheshwar Singh, chairman, APMC, Ram Singh, DC, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg and superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma were present on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}