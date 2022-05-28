Jai Ram Thakur launches disaster management programme
Timely preparedness is vital to mitigate the risk and vulnerability of various natural and other calamities besides alerting the people of a particular area in time. This was stated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the people on the occasion of the launching of the week-long disaster management programme “JUARE” (Joint United Action for Resilience in Emergencies) organised by the Kullu district administration at Atal Sadan, Kullu, today.
He said that efforts were being made by the state government to strengthen the disaster management system in the state. He appreciated the efforts of the Kullu district administration for launching an inspiring and ideal programme for the state in the district. He said that the main purpose of this programme was to make the common man aware of the disaster and to train the management for rescue and relief at the time of disaster. It is a unique initiative in itself, he added.
Jai Ram Thakur said that the JUARE programme was based on community participation and was an ambitious programme which would ensure the participation of village panchayats, urban local bodies, school students for community risk, and preparation of resource maps and identification of volunteers for civil protection at the time of disaster.
He said that under this programme, on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, students of 206 schools of the district would make people aware by performing dramas based on disaster management simultaneously at the same time.
He also distributed prizes to the winners of various events.
Students of a local school performed a play on the mitigation of the effects of natural disasters to sensitise the people about it.
Education minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLAs Surender Shourie and Kishori Lal, MP and president, state BJP Suresh Kashyap, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, former MP Maheshwar Singh, chairman, APMC, Ram Singh, DC, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg and superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma were present on the occasion.
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala gets 4-year jail in assets case
A special CBI court in New Delhi on Friday sentenced former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to four years of rigorous imprisonment for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh and confiscation of former CM's four properties.
Kangra ‘Tridev Sammelan’: Lotus will bloom again in Himachal, says Smriti Irani
Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Friday made a scathing attack on Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. Irani addressed the party's “Trident Sammelan” at the Kangra's Chambi ground. She castigated the Congress and accused it of hampering the development of the state. Irani described the Atal tunnel in Rohtang as a gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Himachal Pradesh. She said the BJP broke the precedence set by the Congress regime.
Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of seven
The CIA staff of Ludhiana police have solved two cases - a carjacking at Alamgir Road on April 8 and a robbery attempt at a finance company on April 16, with the arrest of seven members of a gang. SSP of Ludhiana rural, Deepak Hilori, said that a countrymade pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Harpreet's possession.
Court attaches Ludhiana MC chief’s official vehicle for failing to take up devp work in Juhi Enclave
The permanent lok adalat (public utility services) has attached the Ludhiana MC commissioner's official vehicle and other movable property after the civic body failed to implement its order issued on December 4, 2020, to take up development work in Juhi Enclave on Jassiyan Road (Haibowal). As per information, residents of the Juhi Enclave had moved court seeking the construction of a road in the area.
35-yr-old man’s murder in Ludhiana: Victim suffered head injury after being hit by train, reveals police probe
A day after three men were arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man who was found dead on the railway tracks near Jassian village on May 17, police investigation has revealed that the accused had pushed Harwinder onto the way of a moving train, which resulted in a severe head injury and ultimately, his death. A local court on Friday sent the accused to three days in police remand.
