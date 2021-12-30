Jai Ram Thakur launches online RTI portal in Himachal

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the online RTI portal of the department of administrative reforms.

With this Himachal Pradesh became the first state amongst small states and fourth after Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh to launch the portal.

The CM while appreciating the efforts of the department in launching this online portal said it would facilitate the citizens to apply, get information and appeal under the RTI Act, 2005, at their doorsteps without visiting any office or public authority.

He said that this initiative would go a long way in reducing the footfalls in government offices and ensuring timely information access to the seekers.

Information technology minister Ram Lal Markanda, secretary, administrative reforms Sandeep Bhatnagar, joint secretary Rajesh Sharma and other senior officers were present on the occasion.