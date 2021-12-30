Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram Thakur launches online RTI portal in Himachal
chandigarh news

Jai Ram Thakur launches online RTI portal in Himachal

CM Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the online RTI portal of the department of administrative reforms. With this Himachal became the first state amongst small states to launch the portal
Now, Himachal Pradesh became the first state among small states and fourth after Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh to launch the online RTI portal. CM Jai Ram Thakur said this initiative would go a long way in reducing the footfalls in government offices and ensuring timely information access to the seekers. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the online RTI portal of the department of administrative reforms.

With this Himachal Pradesh became the first state amongst small states and fourth after Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh to launch the portal.

The CM while appreciating the efforts of the department in launching this online portal said it would facilitate the citizens to apply, get information and appeal under the RTI Act, 2005, at their doorsteps without visiting any office or public authority.

He said that this initiative would go a long way in reducing the footfalls in government offices and ensuring timely information access to the seekers.

Information technology minister Ram Lal Markanda, secretary, administrative reforms Sandeep Bhatnagar, joint secretary Rajesh Sharma and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

