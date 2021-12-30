Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram Thakur launches online RTI portal in Himachal
chandigarh news

Jai Ram Thakur launches online RTI portal in Himachal

CM Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the online RTI portal of the department of administrative reforms. With this Himachal became the first state amongst small states to launch the portal
Now, Himachal Pradesh became the first state among small states and fourth after Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh to launch the online RTI portal. CM Jai Ram Thakur said this initiative would go a long way in reducing the footfalls in government offices and ensuring timely information access to the seekers. (HT File Photo)
Now, Himachal Pradesh became the first state among small states and fourth after Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh to launch the online RTI portal. CM Jai Ram Thakur said this initiative would go a long way in reducing the footfalls in government offices and ensuring timely information access to the seekers. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 02:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the online RTI portal of the department of administrative reforms.

With this Himachal Pradesh became the first state amongst small states and fourth after Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh to launch the portal.

The CM while appreciating the efforts of the department in launching this online portal said it would facilitate the citizens to apply, get information and appeal under the RTI Act, 2005, at their doorsteps without visiting any office or public authority.

He said that this initiative would go a long way in reducing the footfalls in government offices and ensuring timely information access to the seekers.

Information technology minister Ram Lal Markanda, secretary, administrative reforms Sandeep Bhatnagar, joint secretary Rajesh Sharma and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out