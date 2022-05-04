Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of 14.09 crore developmental projects in Seraj

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹14.09 crore in sub-tehsil Chhatri of Seraj, his home constituency.

Addressing a public meeting at Chaplandi ground, the chief minister announced the opening of a degree college at Chhatri, upgrade of middle schools, Vohal Sainj, Bagdathach, to high schools, and primary schools Gattu Galu and Rumani to middle schools.

He also announced to start science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Bihani.

He announced to open health sub-centres in gram panchayat Jarehar and Gattu; upgrade of health sub-centre Thunachi PHC, the opening of the veterinary dispensary at Kakadadhar and the construction of forest inspection huts at Maihridhar and Chaplandi under the ‘Nayi Rahein, Nayi Manzilen’ scheme.

He said the reconstruction of the Seri Bagga water supply scheme in gram panchayat Kakradhar would ensure adequate drinking water supply to the people of Nehra, Kandhal, Bhajhouni and Chavg villages.

He said the demand of the people of the area has been fulfilled with the inauguration of the Rana Bagh to Bihani Seri road constructed at a cost of ₹3.07 crore and the Primary Health Centre building at Chhatri constructed at a cost of ₹4.91 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of the building of Government Senior Secondary School, Chaplandidhar, to be constructed at a cost of ₹38 lakh. He also dedicated an additional building of Chhatri Rest House constructed at a cost of ₹1.50 crore.

On this occasion, the chief minister handed over sanction letters to 200 beneficiaries for the construction of houses under the Swarna Jayanti Ashraya Yojana and flagged off the HRTC bus on Seri to Rana Bagh road.

Lays stone of Parshuram Bhawan in Kangra

Dharamshala Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Bhagwan Parshuram Sanskriti Bhawan at Kangra to be constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore by the local community.

Felicitating the people on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, he said that Lord Parshuram always fought against injustice and oppression of the weaker sections.

He said that Dev Bhumi Himachal Pradesh was closely associated with Lord Parshuram as Renuka Lake in the Sirmaur district depicts Mata Renuka, the mother of Lord Parshuram. He said that every year Renuka fair is held there which symbolises the union of a mother and her son.

Thakur also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Akshay Tritya. He said that as per the Hindu mythology it was on this occasion that the Ganga descended on earth from heaven and the battle of Mahabharata concluded.

President, Brahmin Kalyan Parishad, Ved Prakash Sharma while welcoming the chief minister said that the Lord Parshuram building would go a long way in preserving the rich culture and tradition of the country.