Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of ₹14.09 crore developmental projects in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹14.09 crore in sub-tehsil Chhatri of Seraj, his home constituency.
Addressing a public meeting at Chaplandi ground, the chief minister announced the opening of a degree college at Chhatri, upgrade of middle schools, Vohal Sainj, Bagdathach, to high schools, and primary schools Gattu Galu and Rumani to middle schools.
He also announced to start science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Bihani.
He announced to open health sub-centres in gram panchayat Jarehar and Gattu; upgrade of health sub-centre Thunachi PHC, the opening of the veterinary dispensary at Kakadadhar and the construction of forest inspection huts at Maihridhar and Chaplandi under the ‘Nayi Rahein, Nayi Manzilen’ scheme.
He said the reconstruction of the Seri Bagga water supply scheme in gram panchayat Kakradhar would ensure adequate drinking water supply to the people of Nehra, Kandhal, Bhajhouni and Chavg villages.
He said the demand of the people of the area has been fulfilled with the inauguration of the Rana Bagh to Bihani Seri road constructed at a cost of ₹3.07 crore and the Primary Health Centre building at Chhatri constructed at a cost of ₹4.91 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of the building of Government Senior Secondary School, Chaplandidhar, to be constructed at a cost of ₹38 lakh. He also dedicated an additional building of Chhatri Rest House constructed at a cost of ₹1.50 crore.
On this occasion, the chief minister handed over sanction letters to 200 beneficiaries for the construction of houses under the Swarna Jayanti Ashraya Yojana and flagged off the HRTC bus on Seri to Rana Bagh road.
Lays stone of Parshuram Bhawan in Kangra
Felicitating the people on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, he said that Lord Parshuram always fought against injustice and oppression of the weaker sections.
He said that Dev Bhumi Himachal Pradesh was closely associated with Lord Parshuram as Renuka Lake in the Sirmaur district depicts Mata Renuka, the mother of Lord Parshuram. He said that every year Renuka fair is held there which symbolises the union of a mother and her son.
Thakur also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Akshay Tritya. He said that as per the Hindu mythology it was on this occasion that the Ganga descended on earth from heaven and the battle of Mahabharata concluded.
President, Brahmin Kalyan Parishad, Ved Prakash Sharma while welcoming the chief minister said that the Lord Parshuram building would go a long way in preserving the rich culture and tradition of the country.
Power surplus Himachal faces outages
At a time when many states are facing an electricity crisis, power surplus Himachal Pradesh too is facing power outages. Scanty rainfall and slow thawing of glaciers have impacted hydropower generation in the state. Himachal which sells electricity to other states during peak production months is now buying power in exchange at a rate of ₹12 per unit The rate last year was between ₹6 and ₹7.
Ludhiana | Now, cops told to walk at least 25,000 steps a week
Encouraging overweight police personnel to shed the extra kilogrammes, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma set a weekly target of 25,000 steps for city cops. The police personnel who lose the maximum weight, without any adverse affect on their physical and mental wellbeing, in three months will be honoured. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital senior dietician Dr Manmeet Kaur also apprised the cops of the diet conducive for losing weight during the morning parade.
Ludhiana | After hottest March, avg April temp hits 52-year high
With summer marching in early this year, the district has been in the grip of scorching heatwaves over the last two months. While Ludhiana city was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March, the average temperature for April surpassed the normal by 5.3C. Only 0.8mm rainfall in March, April Not only did the month of April witness extremely high temperatures this year, but the city also remained dry.
Ludhiana | Advocate poses as OSD to CM, threatens revenue officers, held
Hours after registering a case against an unidentified man, who personated officer on special duty to the chief minister and threatened revenue officials asking them to carry out dubious property registrations, the police arrested an advocate on Monday evening. The accused, Karamjit Singh of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Dugri, was arrested near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal.
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 210 tyres, 146 alloy wheels
Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan on the National Highway on Monday night, and decamped with 210 tyres and 146 alloy wheels. The complainant, Chetan Sharma, the owner of the shop suspects that the burglars may have used a mini truck to steal the tyres. Assistant sub-inspector Deep Chand, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 457 ( house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station.
