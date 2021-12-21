Jai Ram Thakur meets PM Modi, invites him to celebrations over 4 years of BJP rule in Himachal

Amidst speculations of changes in government, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and extended him an invite for the public meetings and other functions being organised to mark the completion of his four years’ rule in Himachal Pradesh on December 27.

Jai Ram flew to Delhi straight from Mandi and returned back to the state capital. He along with party office-bearers had held a meeting in Mandi before he flew to Delhi on Sunday.

“Nothing much inference should be drawn from my visit to Delhi. I had gone to formally extend my invite for functions planned for four years’ celebrations of the BJP rule in Himachal Pradesh,” said Jai Ram. He said Modi will preside over the meeting in Mandi besides attending two different functions proposed in Mandi. He will lay the foundation stone of the ₹6,946 crore Renuka dam and ₹1,600 crore Sawra Kuddu hydel project will be inaugurated.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation and inaugurate projects worth ₹11,000 crore,” he said. This is Jai Ram Thakur’s second meeting with the Prime Minister.