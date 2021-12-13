Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram Thakur stresses on education of children of Gujjar community
chandigarh news

Jai Ram Thakur stresses on education of children of Gujjar community

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said it was necessary to provide education to the children of Gujjar community so that they could join the mainstream of society
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was presiding over the 21st meeting of the Gujjar Kalyan Board here. He urged the members of the community to pay special attention to the education of their children. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday directed the animal husbandry department to provide the latest scientific tech and better quality milch cattle to the Gujjar community to boost their income.

He was presiding over the 21st meeting of the Gujjar Kalyan Board here.

The chief minister said the state government was committed to the welfare and development of the Gujjar community and various schemes were launched for their socio-economic uplift in the last four years.

The Gujjar community is mainly associated with animal husbandry and dairy business, so the animal husbandry department should equip them with the latest technology and provide them better quality milch cattle breed so as to strengthen their economy, said Thakur.

He also urged the members of the Gujjar community to pay special attention to the education of their children. He said that the state government was committed to providing all possible help to the community in this direction.

He also directed the officers to take immediate steps in this direction so that the children of this community were not deprived of modern education. He said it was necessary to provide education to the children of this community so that they could join the mainstream of society.

The chief minister said the state government had provided the tribal status to the Gujjar community in 2003 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country. He said this was done to ensure that the Gujjar community also gets adequate opportunities for development and progress. He said it was due to the efforts of the state government that the condition of the tribal people was far better than all other states.

