Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram to announce Himachal budget on March 4
chandigarh news

Jai Ram to announce Himachal budget on March 4

The Himachal budget session will kick off on February 23; chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the general budget
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the general budget for the current financial year on March 4, speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the general budget for the current financial year on March 4, speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said on Saturday.

The budget session will kick off on February 23. On the opening day, governer Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will address the Vidhan Sabha and the house will pay homage to former legislators Chaman Lal Gachli and Kashmiri Lal Joshi, the speaker said, adding that the security arrangements include the use of drones.

So far, the legislators have submitted 692 questions to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, of which 490 are starred questions (requiring an oral response) and 202 are unstarred questions (requiring a written reply).

Parmar said the majority questions pertain to the poor condition of roads, detailed project reports of different developmental projects, increasing drug addiction among the youth, new pension scheme, transport, upgrading schools, tourism projects and increasing crime in the state .

Members have also submitted three notices for discussion under Rule 101 and four notices under Rule 130. March 3 and 10 have been fixed for private members.

