Jaipur bizman cheated of 20 lakh in Mohali plot deal

Police have registered a case of cheating after a businessman from Jaipur was allegedly duped of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of selling a residential plot in Mohali. The accused has been identified as Rahul Saini, a resident of Phase 5, Mohali. Police said they are examining financial transactions and documents related to the alleged property project. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the complainant, Amit Meiyer, who is a Jaipur-based businessman, came across an advertisement for a property project named Aerotro Homes on Facebook. The advertisement offered residential plots measuring 100, 125 and 150 square yards on the Landran-Banur Road. When Amit contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement, Rahul Saini introduced himself as a director or partner of Empire Estate and convinced him to invest.

Police said Rahul claimed that the project was spread over 26 acres and would include facilities such as roads, parks and green belts. He later travelled to Jaipur and met the complainant personally. During the meeting, Rahul allegedly persuaded Amit to transfer ₹20 lakh into the account of another company linked to him. In return, Rahul issued a signed receipt and assured the complainant that the plot registration would be completed soon.

However, after receiving the money, Rahul allegedly started delaying the registration process. When the complainant visited Rahul’s office in Mohali, he did not receive any clear response. Suspecting fraud, Amit submitted a complaint to the police commissioner.

After a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case against Rahul Saini under relevant sections of cheating and launched an investigation. Police said they are examining financial transactions and documents related to the alleged property project. Further investigation is underway.