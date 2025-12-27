Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jaipur bizman cheated of 20 lakh in Mohali plot deal

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 07:56 am IST

The accused offered residential plots measuring 100, 125 and 150 square yards on the Landran-Banur Road

Police have registered a case of cheating after a businessman from Jaipur was allegedly duped of 20 lakh on the pretext of selling a residential plot in Mohali. The accused has been identified as Rahul Saini, a resident of Phase 5, Mohali.

Police said they are examining financial transactions and documents related to the alleged property project. (HT Photo)
Police said they are examining financial transactions and documents related to the alleged property project. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the complainant, Amit Meiyer, who is a Jaipur-based businessman, came across an advertisement for a property project named Aerotro Homes on Facebook. The advertisement offered residential plots measuring 100, 125 and 150 square yards on the Landran-Banur Road. When Amit contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement, Rahul Saini introduced himself as a director or partner of Empire Estate and convinced him to invest.

Police said Rahul claimed that the project was spread over 26 acres and would include facilities such as roads, parks and green belts. He later travelled to Jaipur and met the complainant personally. During the meeting, Rahul allegedly persuaded Amit to transfer 20 lakh into the account of another company linked to him. In return, Rahul issued a signed receipt and assured the complainant that the plot registration would be completed soon.

However, after receiving the money, Rahul allegedly started delaying the registration process. When the complainant visited Rahul’s office in Mohali, he did not receive any clear response. Suspecting fraud, Amit submitted a complaint to the police commissioner.

After a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case against Rahul Saini under relevant sections of cheating and launched an investigation. Police said they are examining financial transactions and documents related to the alleged property project. Further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jaipur bizman cheated of 20 lakh in Mohali plot deal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A businessman from Jaipur, Amit Meiyer, was allegedly cheated of ₹20 lakh by Rahul Saini, who posed as a director of Empire Estate, while promoting residential plots in Mohali. After convincing Amit to invest, Saini delayed registration and ceased communication. Police have registered a case of cheating and are investigating the financial transactions related to the property project.