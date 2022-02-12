Jalandhar bizman held for raping estranged wife

A Jalandhar-based businessman has been arrested for raping his estranged wife, who is a college teacher in Chandigarh.

The woman told the police that she got married to a Jalandhar resident, who had a furniture business, in 2019.

Soon after their marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her to bring ₹2 crore in dowry, and her brother-in-law even molested her.

She alleged that the family also forced her to terminate her pregnancy and dropped her at her parents’ house in June 2021.

A month later, in July, her husband called her to meet him to settle their differences, but during the meeting, he raped her.

“We have arrested the businessman following allegations of rape by his estranged wife,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

Apart from rape, the accused is also facing a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with his father, mother, sister and her husband, all residents of Jalandhar.

The husband was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.