Jalandhar encounter: Two associates of US-based gang wanted for J&K sub-inspector’s killing held

Two associates of a US-based gangster who were wanted in connection with the killing of a sub-inspector (SI) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) last year were nabbed after a chase and cross-firing in Jalandhar on Sunday. The encounter site in Jalandhar from where two associates of Sonu Khatri gang, which is run from the US. (HT Photos)

The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kumar of SBS Nagar and Jaswinder Singh of Kang Jagir village of Jalandhar. The duo is associated with the Sonu Khatri Gang, which is run from the US.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X that the duo was wanted in the killing of J&K sub-inspector Deepak Sharma on April 2, 2024. SI Sharma had suffered head injuries during shootout between police and gangsters in J&K’s Kathua on April 2, 2024, and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Government Medical College.

The weapons recovered from the possession of the accused. (HT Photo)

The DGP said that with the arrest of the arrest of the accused, police had prevented three potential murders.

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said that the CIA team had received a tip-off about two members of Sonu Khatri Gang gang heading to Suchi Pind village on a motorcycle with the intention of committing a crime.

“When our team attempted to stop them, the accused opened fire at the police party following which the cops retaliated. During the exchange of gunfire, the suspects lost control over their motorcycle and fell. Despite this, they continued to fire at the police officers, leading again to crossfire. In this exchange, both suspects were shot in the leg,” she said.

“The duo has been involved in robberies, fights, and snatching incidents. They have several criminal cases pending against them,” she added.

Two sophisticated pistols, seven live rounds and six used cartridges were recovered from their possession.