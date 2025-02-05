Menu Explore
Jalandhar forex trader robbed of 27 lakh, 1 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 05, 2025 07:22 AM IST

The incident took place on January 31 when the victim, Manoj Kumar, was returning home after closing his outlet around 6pm on his two-wheeler.

Three motorcycle-borne youths robbed a bag containing 27 lakh from an owner of a Jalandhar-based forex company. The incident took place on January 31 when the victim, Manoj Kumar, was returning home after closing his outlet around 6pm on his two-wheeler. In the FIR, the victim alleged that the accused assaulted him with iron rods before fleeing with the cash bag.

There is confusion over the total amount looted as the victim failed to provide any receipts related to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27 lakh.
There is confusion over the total amount looted as the victim failed to provide any receipts related to 27 lakh.

Officials involved in the investigation are scanning the CCTV footage of the crime spot. Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the investigation teams have been carrying out an extensive probe and have zeroed-in the accused involved in the case.

“One of the accused has already been apprehended and 12 lakh of the looted amount has been recovered from his possession. We have not disclosed the matter as other accused might benefit from it. The matter is under investigation,” Sharma said.

There is also confusion over the total amount looted as the victim failed to provide any receipts related to 27 lakh.

