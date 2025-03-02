Jalandhar: On run for 15 yrs, wanted drug smuggler lands in police net

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a drug peddler on the run for the past 15 years during a state-wide cordon and search operations (CASO) on Saturday. The accused identified as Ravinder Rana was arrested from Aadi village in the Nakodar sub-division. He had escaped from the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) in 2010. Police also recovered 100gm from his possession. (HT Photo)

The accused identified as Ravinder Rana was arrested from Aadi village in the Nakodar sub-division. He had escaped from the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) in 2010. Police also recovered 100gm from his possession.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said Rana has been evading arrest since 2010 after he escaped from the NCB custody while he was being brought to Amritsar from Karnal in Haryana for further investigation in the heroin recovery case.

“He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) since then and the NCB had also announced a bounty of ₹50,000 for his arrest,” Khakh said.

The SSP added that the NCB had arrested Rana in 2007 with 10kg of heroin in Karnal.

“Rana originally hails from Veela Bijju village in Gurdaspur district but is settled at Jalandhar’s Aadi village after he escaped from police custody. Accused was living under the guise of a teacher and was giving tuition to students at the village,” Khakh said.

He added that a separate FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused following a recovery of 100gm heroin from his possession.

“We have also informed higher authorities in the NCB about the arrest of Rana. We have initiated an investigation to gather more information on his links with other drug peddlers,” Khakh said.