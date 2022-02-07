Jalandhar police arrest 50 proclaimed offenders in a week

Following the intervention of the district and sessions court, the Jalandhar police commissionerate has arrested and produced more than 50 proclaimed offenders before the court in cheque bounce and other cases within a week.

On January 31, district and sessions judge Rupinderjit Chahal met Jalandhar commissioner of police Naunihal Singh to take steps to produce the accused declared proclaimed offenders in the cheque bounce and other cases before the court so that the cases could be decided expeditiously.

Deputy commissioner of police Jaskaran Singh Teja and additional deputy commissioner of police Suhail Mir were present during the meeting.

In a release issued by the District Legal Services Authority in Jalandhar on Monday, Naunihal Singh said: “We ran a special drive on a large scale in coordination with the court to produce the proclaimed offenders before it. After a meeting with the district and sessions judge, we arrested more than 50 POs in the various cases.”

He said other proclaimed offenders must surrender before the court so that their cases are disposed of accordingly.

Chahal said that the national lok adalat will held on March 12 at the courts in Jalandhar, Nakodar and Phillaur in which pending civil, criminal, matrimonial and financial matters will be taken up.