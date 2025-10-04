Jalandhar: Unidentified persons booked following tension between two communities

A day after tension prevailed between two communities, the Jalandhar police commissionerate registered a case against unidentified persons for hurting religious sentiments and voluntarily causing hurt. A day after tension prevailed between two communities, the Jalandhar police commissionerate registered a case against unidentified persons for hurting religious sentiments and voluntarily causing hurt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The case has been registered on the complaint of Yogesh Maini, a passerby, who alleged that he was attacked by members of the Muslim community after he raised pro-Hindu slogans while passing by their protest over Bareilly violence on Friday.

The BJP leaders continued their protest on the second consecutive day demanding nomination of the accused involved in the assault in the FIR.

Deputy commissioner of police Naresh Dogra said, “The BJP leaders named four persons of the Muslim community in their written complaint. Though we have registered a case, the names of the accused will be added later on the basis of the outcome of the investigation and verification.”

The case has been registered under sections 115(voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) criminal intimidation and 299 (outraging religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Friday, the Muslim community under the banner of the Muslim Sangathan Punjab held a protest march and handed over a memorandum to the Jalandhar commissionerate police against the Uttar Pradesh government over the registration of FIRs against members of the community over the Bareilly row involving violent activities post cancellation of a demonstration over the ‘I love Muhammad’ poster row.