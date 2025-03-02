Menu Explore
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
Jalandhar-born hotelier Joginder Sanger passes away in London

ByPress Trust of India, London
Mar 02, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Jalandhar-born entrepreneur began his journey in the UK with a travel agency and exclusive Air India contract before going on to set up a range of popular London hotels, including the Washington Mayfair Hotel, Courthouse Hotels in Soho and Shoreditch, and the luxury boutique hotel Bentley in Kensington

Joginder Sanger, a leading British Indian hotelier, has passed away in London, family sources said. He was 82.

Joginder Sanger
Joginder Sanger

Sanger is said to have died surrounded by family on Friday night after being hospitalised due to a stroke. The Jalandhar-born entrepreneur began his journey in the UK with a travel agency and exclusive Air India contract before going on to set up a range of popular London hotels, including the Washington Mayfair Hotel, Courthouse Hotels in Soho and Shoreditch, and the luxury boutique hotel Bentley in Kensington. These hotels have been frequented by prominent Indian celebrities and politicians over the years, including former prime ministers, ministers and Bollywood stars.

“He was a dear friend of mine since the 1950s; I will miss him terribly,” said NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, 94.

“Like me, Joginder was also born in Jalandhar, and we shared so many experiences together. He will be missed by the Indian community in Britain, to which he has made immense contributions,” he said.

Sanger was felicitated over the years for his contributions to the field of business and philanthropy in the UK. He served as Chair of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London for several years before retiring from the post over two years ago. He often described it as the “greatest honour of his life” to have been a part of the Bhavan as a “place where everyone who has love and regard for Indian culture is always openly welcomed”.

Sanger is survived by his wife Sunita, son Girish and daughter Reema.

