Jamaat-e-Islami leaders divided after new political alliance

Leaders of banned Jamaat-e-Islami appear divided after Justice Development Front, a new political front of banned Jamaat--Justice and Development Front (JDF), decided to become part of a new political amalgam - People’s Alliance for Change (PAC). Earlier, PC chairman Sajad Lone had said that the decision to form the alliance came after months of consultations and promised this alliance will change the two party system in Kashmir. (File)

This new alliance was announced by People’s Conference(PC) led by Sajad Lone, Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated JDF, which fought recent assembly elections, and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) led by Hakeem Yaseen. They had called this an electoral alliance for the future.

However, after the formation of the new alliance, two former Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, who once served as head of Jamaat, came out publicly saying that the alliance has nothing to do with Jamaat cadres as the party has been banned. They said that they might approach the Supreme Court to end the ban.

“I am surprised how people are saying the new alliance is backed by Jamaat-e-Islami. Everyone knows Jamaat is banned,” said former chief Amir Mohammad Abdullah Wani in a video message being circulated on social media.

Wani termed it as a big injustice. “I want to make it clear Jamaat doesn’t back any party, front or alliance. This is a ploy to create confusion. We had made a panel to convince the government that Jamaat is a peaceful organisation. Unfortunately the panel failed and it has no value now. So we are all staying silent.”

Another former chief of Jamaat, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, also said the four member panel which was constituted has failed. “Whatever the panel is doing now it’s against Jamaat and its activities. We have nothing to do with them and their way of constitution is completely against the 85 years of Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir.”

However, the Jamaat panel, which is backing Justice Development Front, in a press conference on Friday said the panel will work till the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami isn’t lifted. “We have created the front to convey a message that we are peace loving people ready to work under the Constitution of India and under existing laws...We do admit we failed to remove the ban but our struggle will continue,” said panel head Ghulam Qadir Wani. He said that they aren’t forcing any Jamaat-e-Islami worker to become part of front. “We can’t sit idle at home and get things resolved. We won’t force anyone to be part of this front.”

He termed the new alliance as the need of the day. “We will make not only the JDF strong but also will work for a stronger alliance,” Wani said while acknowledging they made people vote in the last assembly and Parliament elections.

Earlier, PC chairman Sajad Lone had said that the decision to form the alliance came after months of consultations and promised this alliance will change the two party system in Kashmir.

Though PC and JDF contested last assembly elections separately, however, Sajjad could win one seat while on four other seats his candidates emerged as runner up. JDF got good votes in Kulgam losing a seat with thin margin. However, together there are chances of it becoming a formidable group which can be problematic for the traditional parties in the political arithmetic of Kashmir.

Justice and Development Front (JDF) was launched by Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) affiliated candidates early this year after the central government imposed a five-year ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019, citing the outfit’s alleged ties with militant groups. Last year, some 10 such candidates participated in the elections as Independents, including the prominent Sayyar Ahmad Reshi and Talat Majid in south Kashmir with no success on any seat, though Reshi managed to gather a formidable vote percentage in south Kashmir.

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) led by Hakeem Yaseen has a good following in Khansahib area of central Kashmir, though he lost the elections in 2024 after being its MLA for three consecutive terms.

Jamaat-e-Islami has been participating in elections till 1987 and it was part of the Muslim United Front. After the start of militancy, Jamaat-e-Islami didn’t participate in elections, however many of its cadres preferred to vote for People’s Democratic Party.