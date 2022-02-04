Jammu: 6 killed as van plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

At least six people died after a van plunged into a deep gorge in Keshwan area of the mountainous Kishtwar district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Shafqat Bhat, said, “A Maruti Eeco van (JK17/5089) met with an accident near Nagriana in Keshwan area this evening. A search and rescue operation has been launched.”

The deceased have been identified as Latief Rather, Rehman Butt, Irfan, Ghulam Hassan, Atta Mohammad and Zubair, all residents of Nagriana.

“Five passengers died on the spot and the sixth succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital in Kishtwar, “ said the SSP. He added that the vehicle skidded off the hilly road and plunged into a deep gorge.

“It has been raining since Thursday morning and the roads have turned slippery. It appears that the driver lost control over the vehicle due to this,” he said.

The ill-fated van was on its way to Keshwan from Kishtwar.

LG Manoj Sinha wrote on Twitter, “Deeply anguished at the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Keshwan, Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief”.