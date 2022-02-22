Jammu: Agitating daily wagers face mild lathi charge outside Union minister’s residence

Police resorted to a mild baton-charge on hundreds of agitating daily wage employees of the public health engineering department, rechristened as ‘Jal Shakti Vibhag’, who were on their way to the residence of Union minister Jitendra Singh to press their demand of regular jobs on Monday.

“We wanted to raise our voice against the continued violation of our rights to minimum wages before the minister, but the police resorted to lathi-charge on us,” said Balwinder Singh, one of the protestors.

Infuriated over unprovoked police action, the daily wagers warned the administration that if their demands are not met by February 28, they will resort to protests and show black flags to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during their visits to Jammu next month.

On February 15, LG Manoj Sinha had said that PM Modi will preside over a ceremony scheduled next month here to launch industrial investments worth ₹20,000 to 25,000 crore in the union territory. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend CRPF’s Raising Day parade in Jammu on March 19.

The protesting daily wagers also accused Jitendra Singh of betraying them.

“Instead of raising our issue and getting it resolved, Jitendra Singh called us sin of the past government. Aren’t we performing our duties? If we stop our duties, entire water supply in the capital city and across the UT can get disrupted,” said another protestor.

He said that several daily wagers have not been given their paltry wages for the past 60 to 70 months.

“Our families are facing starvation and we are not able to pay school fee of our children,” he added.

In gross violation of the Minimum Wages Act, daily wagers of the Jal Shakti Department get a paltry sum of ₹6,750 a month and hundreds of them have completed 15 to 25 years of service. The backbone of the department, the daily wagers have been demanding regularisation of services for the past two decades.

BJP betrayed daily wagers: Congress

The Congress lashed out at the BJP for the betrayal with daily wagers and condemned lathicharge on peaceful protestors seeking justice.

J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “The BJP leaders promised to regularise them after coming to power, but failed to pay them regular wages,” he said.

He strongly condemned the lathicharge on peaceful protest, who were seeking justice. He demanded that government should immediately frame regularisation policy for all categories of daily wagers, casual, need based workers and temporary, contractual employees.