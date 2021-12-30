Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party protests against Delimitation Commission draft proposal

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Wednesday held a protest against the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission, Hyderpora killings, the opening of the land to outsiders and giving clean chit to the forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protest was led by Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders of the party. The protestors, however, were not allowed by the police to move towards the civil secretariat.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Bukhari said they were not allowed to hold a protest. “What sort of democracy is this. They claim about normalcy even a peaceful protest wasn’t allowed. We just wanted to highlight the aspirations of our people against the Delimitation Commission. The draft report is against the mandate of the commission. These people formed the commission, otherwise, it should have not happened before 2026.”

Bukhari sought the intervention of the Prime Minister and the home minister. “The PM and the home minister should intervene and reconsider this draft and come up with a new draft in front of the people,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Apni party leader also raised concern over the real estate conference that was held in Jammu on Monday. “The way domicile has been omitted through the backdoor. If this is an endeavour to get land houses and flats for non-locals. This is against the mandate and the order of the Government of India,” he said.

Bukhari said, “After J&K became UT, we were given two assurances -- there won’t be demographic changes and the jobs and land of J&K will remain confined to the youths and people of the UT. This protest is against that as well.”

He alleged that the press wasn’t allowed to work freely which was against the essence of democracy. “This protest is also against giving clean chit to the forces while the probe is still on,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}