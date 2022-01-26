Jammu and Kashmir: Cop among four hurt in Srinagar grenade blast

Ahead of Republic Day, four persons, including a police inspector, were injured in a grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street here on Tuesday afternoon.

The grenade was lobbed towards a security forces’ vehicle, but it missed the target and exploded on road. Among the injured are police inspector Tanveer Hussain of the anti corruption bureau (ACB) and his wife.

A police spokesperson said at 3.25pm, unknown militants hurled a grenade at a police vehicle near Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar.

“In this terror incident, few civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, besides damage to the police vehicle. All the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital, where from they have been discharged after required treatment,” the spokesperson added.

SMHS medical superintendent said that the three injured civilians were stable.

The grenade attack came a day before a Republic Day parade that will be held at SK Stadium in the city.

Explosives recovered in Kishtwar

security forces on Tuesday recovered explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

During a routine search operation in Dul, a joint team of the army and police recovered 1.3 kg of commercial grade explosives, they said.

The recovery included 11 sticks of commercial grade explosives (each weighing 125 grams), a detonator and detonating wire, they said.