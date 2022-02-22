Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh rains, snowfall likely from today

As winter has entered its last and mild phase in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather office on Monday predicted fresh rains and snowfall from Tuesday night. The J&K centre of Indian Meteorological Department said that the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy in J&K.

“Widespread light to moderate rain and snow, mainly over higher reaches, is most likely on February 22 and 23,” said director of J&K MeT, Sonam Lotus.

He said that the precipitation may affect highways like Jammu-Srinagar, Sinthan Top and Sadhna Top. “After this spell, there’s no forecast of any major rain/snow for the next 10 days,” he added.

Light rains and snowfall were experienced in parts of Kashmir and Ladakh in the first week of February, though weather has mostly remained dry this month.

The temperatures have remained warmer this winter as compared to past few years.

The lowest night temperature on Monday in Kashmir was recorded in the northern ski resort of Gulmarg, where mercury dropped to -8.0°C. The resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -6.0°C. Mercury settled at -2.2°C in summer capital Srinagar during the night, while it was -2.8°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

Chillai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest first stage of winter, ended on January 30 and the moderate second stage called Chillai Khurd ended on February 19. The valley is currently passing through mild Chilla Bache, which will end by the end of this month.