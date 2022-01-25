Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association urges PSC to postpone PO exams

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, urged the Public Service Commission (PSC) to postpone examinations for the post of prosecuting officers in view of spiraling Covid cases across UT
After receiving a number of representations from the aspirants of the Prosecuting Officer Examination 202, Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, urged the Public Service Commission (PSC) to postpone the main examination. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The J&K High Court Bar Association, (Jammu chapter) on Monday urged the Public Service Commission (PSC) to postpone examinations for the post of prosecuting officers in view of spiraling Covid cases across the UT.

In this context the president of the Bar Association, Advocate Covid chaired a meeting with other office- bearers relating to postponement of the main examination of prosecuting officer in view of present prevailing Covid situation.

After receiving a number of representations from the aspirants of the Prosecuting Officer Examination 202, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, urged the PSC to postpone the main examination.

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted by the PSC from January 31 to February 10.

