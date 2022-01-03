Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha chairs high-level meeting to review Covid situation

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation, Omicron, vaccination for 15-18 age group and preparedness of health infrastructure across the J&K UT.

While chairing the meetings with the Covid task force and DCs, SPs, the LG issued directions for ensuring the functioning of oxygen plants, availability of requisite medicines, audit of ICU and oxygen supported beds across all hospitals in the UT in view of the new variant and rise in the cases across the country.

He directed deputy commissioners and health officials to ensure the infrastructure beginning from the panchayat level is strengthened and optimally utilised.

Health teams in the districts were directed to focus on prompt contact tracing, audit of oxygen cylinders and concentrators as well as availability and functioning of ventilators.

The meeting discussed the time-bound implementation of the action plan of Covid vaccination drive for the 15-18 year age group to be started on January 3.

Enquiring about the modalities and preparations done for the smooth administering of Covid vaccine to the 15-18 age group, Sinha directed for ensuring observance of the mandatory monitoring period of 30 minutes of each inoculated person.

District-wise status of Covid containment measures was sought from the respective deputy commissioners where they informed the chair about the implementation of Covid protocols and awareness campaigns being run to sensitise people regarding the danger of the Omicron variant.

The LG directed the health department and district teams to keep their men and machinery ready, health infra, testing and vaccination capacities up to the mark and undertake a dry run of PSA oxygen plants and other health equipment for effective management of any emergent situation.

Reviewing various parameters of Covid analysis, the LG underlined the importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, which includes maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. He directed the district administrations to ensure proper implementation of Covid protocol.

Directions were also issued to directors of health services, Jammu, and Kashmir, to conduct a meticulous mock drill for preparing their resources to deal with any emergent situation.

He asked the deputy commissioners and CMOs to submit a joint report enlisting the steps of preparation and status of health infra and human resources in their respective districts to effectively deal with any emergent situation.

He also congratulated the people of Anantnag and Budgam for completing 100% coverage of 2nd dose of Covid vaccine.