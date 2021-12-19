Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor takes ride in e-bus from Raj Bhawan to Trikuta Nagar
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor takes ride in e-bus from Raj Bhawan to Trikuta Nagar

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Saturday took a ride in electric bus from Raj Bhawan to Trikuta Nagar; he said Jammu and Kashmir government was committed to provide quality transport facilities to public
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha takes a ride in Olectra Greentech’s electric bus from Raj Bhawan to Trikuta Nagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Saturday took a ride in Olectra Greentech’s electric bus from Raj Bhawan to Trikuta Nagar here.

Arun Kumar, AGM, sales and marketing, Olectra Greentech Ltd, briefed the L-G about the functioning, features and technical aspects of the bus during the ride.

He apprised the LG that it is a seven-meter Olectra K6 electric bus that has a seating capacity of 24 plus driver and a single charge range of 160 km with 80% status of the charge.

The AGM apprised the LG that the bus has many other modern features like GPS, public announcement system, air conditioner, smart ticketing, 2 USB ports per seat, emergency stop, etc.

Sinha suggested the representatives of the company to keep proper luggage space to facilitate the passengers during their journey.

He said the J&K government was committed to providing quality transport facilities to the public in the UT, adding that the unprecedented augmentation of the public transport system will boost revenue generation as more viable and lucrative routes will be included in the operational network of transportation.

RELATED STORIES

The electric bus will be on trial run on different inter-city and intra-city routes to access its technical, mechanical stability and other practical aspects.

Sinha had asked the company to send two electric buses on a trial basis, one each for Srinagar and Jammu.

L-G inaugurates JMC’s ‘Adopt-A-Park’ programme

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Adopt-A-Park’ programme of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), which will provide an opportunity to local communities, welfare associations and other organisations to contribute to the upkeep and clean-up of neighbourhood parks.

As many as 17 public parks have already been adopted by aware and responsible citizens at different places of Jammu city, under the initiative.

While speaking at the event organised at Trikuta Nagar, Sinha called upon Individuals, businesses and other organisations to adopt a park and make a difference in their neighbourhood.

He said that people’s participation, community support are required to establish beautiful and well-maintained parks, clean and free of litter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP