Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor takes ride in e-bus from Raj Bhawan to Trikuta Nagar

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Saturday took a ride in Olectra Greentech’s electric bus from Raj Bhawan to Trikuta Nagar here.

Arun Kumar, AGM, sales and marketing, Olectra Greentech Ltd, briefed the L-G about the functioning, features and technical aspects of the bus during the ride.

He apprised the LG that it is a seven-meter Olectra K6 electric bus that has a seating capacity of 24 plus driver and a single charge range of 160 km with 80% status of the charge.

The AGM apprised the LG that the bus has many other modern features like GPS, public announcement system, air conditioner, smart ticketing, 2 USB ports per seat, emergency stop, etc.

Sinha suggested the representatives of the company to keep proper luggage space to facilitate the passengers during their journey.

He said the J&K government was committed to providing quality transport facilities to the public in the UT, adding that the unprecedented augmentation of the public transport system will boost revenue generation as more viable and lucrative routes will be included in the operational network of transportation.

The electric bus will be on trial run on different inter-city and intra-city routes to access its technical, mechanical stability and other practical aspects.

Sinha had asked the company to send two electric buses on a trial basis, one each for Srinagar and Jammu.

L-G inaugurates JMC’s ‘Adopt-A-Park’ programme

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Adopt-A-Park’ programme of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), which will provide an opportunity to local communities, welfare associations and other organisations to contribute to the upkeep and clean-up of neighbourhood parks.

As many as 17 public parks have already been adopted by aware and responsible citizens at different places of Jammu city, under the initiative.

While speaking at the event organised at Trikuta Nagar, Sinha called upon Individuals, businesses and other organisations to adopt a park and make a difference in their neighbourhood.

He said that people’s participation, community support are required to establish beautiful and well-maintained parks, clean and free of litter.