Jammu and Kashmir logs 141 Covid cases, one death; Srinagar reports 58 infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported one death and 141 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 118 cases and one death was reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 23 infections.

The union territory reported highest 58 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 10 cases in Kupwara and 14 in Jammu. As many as 16 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 469 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 218 and 161 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 142 with active positive cases reaching 1,317.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 72,949 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.792 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,34,598 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.29%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,40,434 and the death-toll has reached 4,519.

The officials said that 59,477 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,156 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 880 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,40,434

Total recovered patients: 3,34,598

Total Deaths: 4519

Active Cases: 1317