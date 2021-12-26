Jammu and Kashmir logs 164 Covid infections, two deaths; Srinagar reports highest cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 164 fresh Covid-19 infections and two deaths on Saturday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 124 cases and two deaths were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 40 infections.

The union territory reported highest 51 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 29 cases in Baramulla and 19 in Jammu.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 475 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 175 and 229 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 124 with active positive cases reaching 1,355.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 68,900 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.793 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,34,722 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.29%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,40,598 and the death toll has reached 4,521.

The officials said that 54,120 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,156 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 881 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,40,598

Total recovered patients: 3,34,722

Total Deaths: 4521

Active Cases: 1355