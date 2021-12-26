Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir logs 164 Covid infections, two deaths; Srinagar reports highest cases
Jammu and Kashmir logs 164 Covid infections, two deaths; Srinagar reports highest cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 164 fresh Covid infections and two deaths on Saturday;Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 475 followed by Jammu and Baramulla
A health worker collects nasal swab sample of a man for test, in the wake of a surge in Covid infections, in Jammu on Saturday. The overall cases in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 3,40,598 and the death toll has reached 4,521. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases. (ANI)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 03:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 164 fresh Covid-19 infections and two deaths on Saturday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 124 cases and two deaths were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 40 infections.

The union territory reported highest 51 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 29 cases in Baramulla and 19 in Jammu.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 475 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 175 and 229 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 124 with active positive cases reaching 1,355.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 68,900 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.793 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,34,722 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.29%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,40,598 and the death toll has reached 4,521.

The officials said that 54,120 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,156 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 881 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,40,598

Total recovered patients: 3,34,722

Total Deaths: 4521

Active Cases: 1355

