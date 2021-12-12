Jammu and Kashmir logs 182 Covid cases, 1 death; Srinagar reports highest infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported 182 fresh Covid-19 infections and a death on Saturday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 149 cases and a fatality was reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 33 infections.

Kashmir reported highest 66 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 26 cases in Kupwara and 20 in Baramulla district. As many as 15 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 540 followed by Baramulla and Jammu districts with 226 and 183 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 204 with active positive cases reaching 1,595.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 46,542 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.725 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,32,659 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.20%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,38,745 and the death toll has reached 4,491.

The officials said that 57363 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,153 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 871 deaths.

