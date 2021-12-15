Jammu and Kashmir logs 2 Covid deaths, 134 infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported 134 fresh Covid-19 infections and two deaths on Tuesday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 103 cases and both fatalities were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 31 infections.

The summer capital, Srinagar, had the maximum, 44, cases while Baramulla had the second highest with 26 cases. Jammu logged 19 cases. As many as 16 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district currently has the highest number of active cases at 518 followed by Baramulla and Jammu districts with 192 and 186 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 147 with active positive cases reaching 1,427. The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 43,765 vaccine doses were administered on the day.