Jammu and Kashmir logs 232 fresh Covid infections

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no death related to Covid-19 for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, while recording 232 fresh infections, an official health bulletin said. On Wednesday, the union territory had logged 230 infections.

From zero deaths and 418 cases on January 5, the third wave of Covid peaked on January 25 with 14 deaths and 6,570 cases. The UT saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in January. However, the daily cases have now considerably decreased in February with ebbing of the wave.

As many as 937 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 2,978.

The officials said 67,872 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 0.34%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 70 infections, while 162 cases were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 40 new cases, followed by single digit cases in rest of the nine districts. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 85 cases followed by 31 in Ramban and 29 in Doda.

Health officials said that of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 1.8 % or 91 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 35,990 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.127 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,44,069 while the recovery rate has reached 98.29%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,51,792 and the death toll has reached 4,745.

Himachal logs 260 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh logged 260 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 2,81,433 while the death toll mounted to 4,071 after three patients succumbed to the contagion.

The highest 77 cases were reported from Kangra, 32 from Shimla, 29 from Hamirpur, 27 from Mandi, 26 from Chamba, 20 from Bilaspur, 15 from Solan, 11 from Sirmaur, eight from Kullu, Seven each from Kinnaur and Una and one from Lahaul-Spiti. Active cases came down to 2,246 and recoveries reached 2,75,095 after 583 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst with 62,766 cases followed by Mandi (38,445) and Shimla (35,316).