Jammu and Kashmir logs 5,394 19 Covid infections, 8 deaths; highest active cases in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded eight Covid-19 induced deaths and 5,394 fresh 19 infections taking the overall cases in the union territory to cross 4-lakh mark. The month of January, which is witnessing a surge in novel Coronavirus infections, contributed over 61,000 cases so far.

Saturday had reported the highest-ever daily Covid-19 spike witnessing 6,568 infections, breaching all records since the pandemic began in 2020.

The month of January so far has contributed 61,306 cases and 85 deaths with past one week mostly contributing around 5500 to 6000 cases every day.

Before this week’s surge, the highest novel Coronavirus cases reported in the union territory were 5,443 and 50 deaths on May 7 when the second wave had peaked. The first wave had peaked in September 2020 reporting the highest surge of 1,698 cases and 10 deaths on September 12.

The active cases in the union territory reached 44,609 with over 43,200 active cases added in January so far. On December 31, the union territory had just 1,337 active cases.

The officials said 59,704 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking Monday’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) to 9.03% - first time since May.

The authorities have increased the testing rate this month as earlier they have been conducting between 42,000 and 56,000 average daily tests every month from May to December.

Of the total infections on Monday, Kashmir valley saw almost 62% of the infections with 3,349 cases and four deaths while 2,045 cases and four deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, the surge was high in eight out of the 10 districts with Srinagar witnessing the highest 963 cases followed by 574 in Budgam, 514 cases in Baramulla, 276 in Kulgam and 267 in Kupwara.

In the Jammu division, the Jammu district reported 1,204 cases followed by 234 in Udhampur, 187 in Doda and 121 in Ramban.

Srinagar is the district with the highest number of Covid active cases at 11,627 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 8,729 and 6,020 active cases, respectively.

This month has witnessed a steep rise in cases with daily infections shooting up sharply from 169 on Jan 01 to 6,568 on Jan 22.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 3,643 with active positive cases reaching 44,609.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 11.59 percent or 584 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 33,147 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.022 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,53,374 while the recovery rate has dropped to 87.77%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have crossed 4-lakh mark to reach 4,02,596 and the death toll has reached 4,613.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,187 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 890 deaths.