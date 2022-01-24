Jammu and Kashmir logs 6,253 Covid-19 infections; highest active cases in Srinagar district

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 6,253 Covid-19 infections and seven deaths owing to the novel Coronavirus induced illness, official bulletin said. The active cases in the union territory crossed the 42,000-mark.

Saturday had reported the highest-ever daily Covid-19 spike witnessing 6,568 infections, again breaching all records since the pandemic began in 2020.

For the past five days, the union territory has recorded above 5,700 cases daily.

Before this week’s surge, the highest novel Coronavirus cases reported in the union territory were 5,443 and 50 deaths on May 7 when the second wave had peaked. The first wave had peaked in September 2020 reporting the highest surge of 1,698 cases and 10 deaths on September 12.

The active cases in the union territory reached 42,866 with over 41,500 active cases added in January so far. On December 31, the union territory had just 1,337 active cases.

The officials said 74,785 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking Sunday’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) to 8.36% - first time since May.

The authorities have increased the testing rate this month as earlier they have been conducting between 42,000 and 56,000 average daily tests every month from May to December.

Of the total infections on Sunday, Kashmir valley saw almost 72% of the infections with 4,499 cases and four deaths while 1,754 cases and three deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, the surge was in nine out of the 10 districts with Srinagar witnessing the highest 1,464 cases followed by 590 in Budgam, 564 cases in Baramulla, 344 in Kupwara and 320 in Ganderbal.

In the Jammu division, the Jammu district reported 1,075 cases followed by 176 in Ramban, 140 in Doda and 114 in Udhampur.

Srinagar is the district with the highest number of Covid active cases at 11,079 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 8,825 and 5,964 active cases, respectively.

This month has witnessed a steep rise in cases with daily infections shooting up sharply from 169 on Jan 01 to 6,568 on Jan 22.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 2,493 with active positive cases reaching 42,866.

However, of the 4,994 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 10.77 percent or 538 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 22,955 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.019 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,49,731 while the recovery rate has dropped to 88.04%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,97,202 and the death toll has reached 4,605.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,184 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 890 deaths.