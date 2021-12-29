Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir logs one death, 91 fresh Covid infections; highest cases in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir logs one death, 91 fresh Covid infections; highest cases in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported a death and 91 fresh Covid infections on Tuesday, an official health bulletin said; Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Jammu on Tuesday. The overall Covid infections in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 3,40,924 and the death-toll has reached 4,525. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 444. (PTI)
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Jammu on Tuesday. The overall Covid infections in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 3,40,924 and the death-toll has reached 4,525. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 444. (PTI)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported a death and 91 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 59 cases and a death were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 32 infections.

The union territory reported the highest 30 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 20 cases in Jammu and 5 in Baramulla.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 444 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 244 and 157 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 127 with active positive cases reaching 1,297.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 96,780 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.825 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,35,103 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.30%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,40,924 and the death-toll has reached 4,525.

The officials said that 56,954 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,156 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 883 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,40,924

Total recovered patients: 3,35,103

Total Deaths: 4,525

Active Cases: 1,296

