Jammu and Kashmir: Militant, his associate arrested from Sopore

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said that on a specific input regarding presence of militant at Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and CRPF
The active militant has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo of Kaboo Mohalla in Arampora, Sopore, while his associate is Bilal Ahmad Kaloo of Takiabal. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said they have arrested an active militant from North Kashmir’s Sopore town.

The militant was arrested along with his associate from Ningli area of Sopore.

A police spokesperson said that on a specific input regarding presence of militant at Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and CRPF.

“During the search operation, militant and his associate were challenged by the search party, however they tried to escape from the spot. But the alert search party apprehended them tactfully,” he added.

The active militant has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo of Kaboo Mohalla in Arampora, Sopore, while his associate is Bilal Ahmad Kaloo of Takiabal, Sopore.

