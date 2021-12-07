Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: Militant, his associate arrested from Sopore
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant, his associate arrested from Sopore

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said that on a specific input regarding presence of militant at Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and CRPF
The active militant has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo of Kaboo Mohalla in Arampora, Sopore, while his associate is Bilal Ahmad Kaloo of Takiabal. (Image for representational purpose)
The active militant has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo of Kaboo Mohalla in Arampora, Sopore, while his associate is Bilal Ahmad Kaloo of Takiabal. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said they have arrested an active militant from North Kashmir’s Sopore town.

The militant was arrested along with his associate from Ningli area of Sopore.

A police spokesperson said that on a specific input regarding presence of militant at Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and CRPF.

“During the search operation, militant and his associate were challenged by the search party, however they tried to escape from the spot. But the alert search party apprehended them tactfully,” he added.

The active militant has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo of Kaboo Mohalla in Arampora, Sopore, while his associate is Bilal Ahmad Kaloo of Takiabal, Sopore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out