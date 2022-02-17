Jammu and Kashmir: No Covid death for third consecutive day

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no Covid-related for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, even as 230 fresh infections were recorded, an official health bulletin said.

On Tuesday, the union territory had logged 314 Covid infections.

From zero deaths and 418 cases on January 5, the third wave of Covid peaked on January 25, with 14 deaths and 6,570 cases. The UT saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in January.

However, the daily cases have now considerably decreased in February. On Wednesday, as many as 827 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 3,683.

The officials said 70,660 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 0.32%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 104 infections, while 126 cases were reported in the Jammu division. In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 50 new cases, followed by 18 in Kupwara and 14 in Budgam. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 54 cases followed by 39 in Doda.

Health officials said that of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 2.12% or 107 are occupied in J&K. The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 28,846 vaccine doses were administered, taking the overall doses administered in the UT to around 2.122 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,43,132, taking the recovery rate to 98.13%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,51,560 and the death toll has reached 4,745.

HP logs 157 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh logged 157 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,81,173, while the death toll mounted to 4,068 after two patients succumbed to the contagion.

The highest 37 cases were reported from Kangral 28 from Hamirpur, 26 from Shimla, 19 from Chamba, 12 from Mandi, nine from Solan, six each from Bilaspur and Kinnaur, five each from Sirmaur and Una and one from Lahaul-Spiti. Active cases came down to 2,573 and recoveries reached 2,74,512 after 617 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst with 62,689 cases followed by Mandi (38,418) and Shimla (35,284).