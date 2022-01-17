Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: One police official, civilian injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir: Two persons, including a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Old City, Srinagar, on Sunday evening.
Police said the grenade was lobbed through a lane in the Safa Kadal area of the Old City towards security forces but it did not hit the intended target. One police official and a civilian were injured in the grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two persons, including a policeman, were injured in a grenade blast by suspected militants in Old City Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Police said that the grenade was lobbed through a lane in the Safa Kadal area of the Old City towards security forces but it did not hit the intended target.

“It did not fall much far away from the lane and caused minor splinter injuries to a passer-by and a policeman deployed there,” said SSP, Srinagar, Rakesh Balawal.

Both injured were taken to the SMHS Hospital in Old City.

The medical superintendent of the SMHS Hospital, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said both injured were stable.

“The policeman has splinter injuries in his chest while the civilian was injured in his legs,” he said.

Monday, January 17, 2022
