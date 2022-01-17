Jammu and Kashmir: One police official, civilian injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Two persons, including a policeman, were injured in a grenade blast by suspected militants in Old City Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Police said that the grenade was lobbed through a lane in the Safa Kadal area of the Old City towards security forces but it did not hit the intended target.

“It did not fall much far away from the lane and caused minor splinter injuries to a passer-by and a policeman deployed there,” said SSP, Srinagar, Rakesh Balawal.

Both injured were taken to the SMHS Hospital in Old City.

The medical superintendent of the SMHS Hospital, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said both injured were stable.

“The policeman has splinter injuries in his chest while the civilian was injured in his legs,” he said.