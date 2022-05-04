Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 2 terrorist aides with heroin in Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian army busted an inter-district narco terror module and arrested two terrorist associates with heroin worth ₹1.5 crore and arms and ammunition in the Baramulla district.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAP Act, NDPS Act, and Arms Act at Baramulla Police Station.
“Inter-district Narco-Terror module busted by Baramulla Police and Army 52RR. A total of two terrorist associates were arrested and heroin worth ₹1.5 crore along with arms and ammunition were recovered. A case under relevant sections of UAP Act, NDPS Act, and Arms Act registered in Baramulla PS,” informed the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday.
In another incident, the security forces also nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district.
“During joint Naka by Ganderbal Police along with Army’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force was laid at village Rabitar during checking a white Scorpio has been spotted coming from Dab Wakoora tried to take a U-turn and run away,” said the police.
The security forces nabbed the driver and searched the vehicle from which a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.
A case has been registered in Ganderbal Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A probe into the matter has begun.
People throng mosques, shrines in Kashmir amid rain to celebrate Eid
In Kashmir, Eid was celebrated with fervour and gaiety as the biggest congregation was held at the Hazratbal Dargah. However, the authorities didn't allow Eid prayers at the city's grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in the old city. Two former chief ministers and NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offered prayers at the Hazratbal Mosque. Despite rains, thousands of people attended the Eid prayers at Hazratbal Dargah. Additional forces were deployed around the mosque.
300gm heroin seizure in: HC hands over probe to Bureau of Investigation
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has handed over the probe into a drugs seizure FIR registered by the Amritsar police to Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Punjab. The high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl acted on the plea of wives of both the accused, Varinder Singh, alias Goldy, and Harpreet Singh, who had sought transfer of the case to some independent agency claiming that the duo had been falsely implicated in the case.
Indian-Americans furious over US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
Indian-Americans have expressed outrage over a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid infections go up to 33
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 33 fresh cases, a significant spike from the 19 cases the day before. The latest case count comprised 14 cases each from Chandigarh and Mohali and five from Panchkula. The previous such high was recorded on April 26 with 32 cases in a day. At 70, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 53 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula.
India, Pakistan exchange sweets along IB, LoC to mark Eid celebrations
India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the 200-km-long International Border and 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) to mark Eid celebrations. “The BSF and Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,” said a BSF spokesperson. The Indian Army and Pak Army exchanged sweets along the LoC in Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring in Poonch district.
