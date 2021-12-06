Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest two militants in Shopian
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest two militants in Shopian

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they acted on specific inputs regarding presence of two militants, Shahid Ahmad Gaine of Doomwani Keegam owing affiliation to LeT and his close associate Kifayat Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora in Shopian
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, and eight pistol rounds, were recovered from their possession, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

J&K Police on Sunday arrested two active militants from Shopian.

As per the police, they acted on specific inputs regarding presence of Shahid Ahmad Gaine of Doomwani Keegam owing affiliation to LeT and his close associate near Rambi Ara.

“Police along with 44RR and 14Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area. When joint parties of police and security forces approached the spot, the two suspects tried to flee. However, the duo were arrested tactfully by the joint search parties,” a spokesperson said, adding that other arrested militant has been identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, and eight pistol rounds, were recovered from their possession, besides 2.9 lakh.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP