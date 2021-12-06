Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest two militants in Shopian

J&K Police on Sunday arrested two active militants from Shopian.

As per the police, they acted on specific inputs regarding presence of Shahid Ahmad Gaine of Doomwani Keegam owing affiliation to LeT and his close associate near Rambi Ara.

“Police along with 44RR and 14Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area. When joint parties of police and security forces approached the spot, the two suspects tried to flee. However, the duo were arrested tactfully by the joint search parties,” a spokesperson said, adding that other arrested militant has been identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, and eight pistol rounds, were recovered from their possession, besides ₹2.9 lakh.”